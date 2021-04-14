Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,679 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 19,025 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CalAmp were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,903,000 after buying an additional 193,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,839 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 489,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 110,463 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 34,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. CalAmp Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.48.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on CalAmp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CalAmp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

