Credit Suisse AG Lowers Holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 53,315 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GEL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 27,072 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 97.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,472,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,246 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $906,000. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

In other Genesis Energy news, VP Garland G. Gaspard bought 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $39,375.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,040. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GEL opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.81.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.44). Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $453.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

