Credit Suisse AG Makes New $234,000 Investment in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 13,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Orden John L. Van sold 2,000 shares of Village Super Market stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $51,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,329.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Sumas sold 3,124 shares of Village Super Market stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $67,759.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,049.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $192,190. 31.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VLGEA opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.97 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Village Super Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $27.88.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $522.82 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 7.83%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets, and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

