Credit Suisse AG Increases Holdings in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) by 60.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,740 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Casa Systems were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CASA. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 162,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 55,231 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. 68.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $416,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,108,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,082,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 166,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,472 over the last ninety days. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CASA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

NASDAQ CASA opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $823.09 million, a P/E ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $120.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.21 million. On average, research analysts expect that Casa Systems, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

