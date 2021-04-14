Stephen W. Laut Sells 5,000 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.83, for a total transaction of C$194,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,255,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$87,564,352.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.83, for a total transaction of C$194,125.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Stephen W. Laut sold 4,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.62, for a total transaction of C$158,480.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Stephen W. Laut sold 1,875 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.30, for a total transaction of C$69,937.50.

On Monday, March 15th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.36, for a total transaction of C$201,800.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.28, for a total transaction of C$201,375.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.72, for a total transaction of C$2,322,900.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.98, for a total transaction of C$159,895.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.71, for a total transaction of C$168,569.00.

CNQ stock opened at C$37.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of C$16.55 and a one year high of C$41.05. The stock has a market cap of C$45.04 billion and a PE ratio of -102.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.96.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.88 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.84.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

