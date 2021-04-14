Manuel J. Mehos Sells 15,000 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $512,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 479,685 shares in the company, valued at $16,395,633.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.77. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $34.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Veritex had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $75.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 29.69%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

VBTX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Veritex from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.