Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Ruth Ann Keene Sells 7,000 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $679,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,481,508.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ruth Ann Keene also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 9th, Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $689,640.00.

Shares of U opened at $101.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.37. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $220.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,416,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 291.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

