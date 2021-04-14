Insider Selling: Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Major Shareholder Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $475,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of THRY stock opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.80. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Get Thryv alerts:

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $3.05. The firm had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter worth about $609,000.

THRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Thryv in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.