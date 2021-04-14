Insider Selling: Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Major Shareholder Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $475,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of THRY stock opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.80. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $30.00.
Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $3.05. The firm had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.
THRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Thryv in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.
Thryv Company Profile
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.
