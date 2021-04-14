Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 71,319 Shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Stock

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 71,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $333,772.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE PPR opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $4.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPR. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 915,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 56,200 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the fourth quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth $81,000.

About Voya Prime Rate Trust

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

