Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $118,000 Investment in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 99,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

AACG opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48. ATA Creativity Global has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $103.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.20.

ATA Creativity Global Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, educational travel, overseas study counseling, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students.

