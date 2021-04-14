Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $122,000 in Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 49,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

NASDAQ:AEHL opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20. Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

About Antelope Enterprise

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells ceramic tiles for exterior siding and interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings in the People's Republic of China. It provides porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles, and polished glazed tiles.

