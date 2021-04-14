Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $161,000 in AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 105,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.28% of AgeX Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

AGE opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.50. AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $3.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78.

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. AgeX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 932.89% and a negative net margin of 582.11%. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter.

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead cell-based therapeutic candidates in development include AGEX-BAT1, a cell therapy product candidate for the treatment of various age-related metabolic disorders, such as Type II adult-onset diabetes; and AGEX-VASC1, a cell-based therapy to restore vascular support in aged ischemic tissues, such as the ischemic heart.

