Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $43.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.19, but opened at $23.06. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Taysha Gene Therapies shares last traded at $25.38, with a volume of 1,012 shares traded.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TSHA. William Blair began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $67.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSHA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth $4,480,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth $520,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth $5,600,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.95.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.68). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

