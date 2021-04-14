Short Interest in The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) Expands By 200.0%

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NSEC stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.05. The National Security Group has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.40.

The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.99 million for the quarter. The National Security Group had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 6.87%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The National Security Group stock. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.58% of The National Security Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The National Security Group

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

