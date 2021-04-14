Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Finch Therapeutics Group stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $22.50.

In related news, Director Jeffery A. Smisek acquired 88,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, engages in developing a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. Its lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection.

