Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIMR) Short Interest Update

Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIMR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,400 shares, an increase of 207.3% from the March 15th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,873,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of HIMR opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Hollund Industrial Marine has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.
Hollund Industrial Marine Company Profile
Featured Article: dividend yield calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Hollund Industrial Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollund Industrial Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.