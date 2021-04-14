Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.24% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Pacific Basin Shipping Limited is a provider of diversified shipping services primarily engaged in owning and operating dry bulk vessels. The Company operates in three main maritime segments under the banners of Pacific Basin Dry Bulk, PB Energy & Infrastructure Services, and PB RoRo. The dry bulk segment owns and operates handysize and handymax dry bulk vessels providing cargo solutions and a range of freight services. The Company’s PB Towage segment offers services and barge fleet including Harbour Towage, Terminal Support, Project/Module Transportation and Logistics, Bulk Transportation, Offshore Support, Ocean Towing and Salvage Support. RoRo fleet is serves the major RoRo trades in Northern Europe, the Mediterranean and elsewhere. Pacific Basin Shipping Limited is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. “

OTCMKTS:PCFBY opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.18 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.41. Pacific Basin Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.81.

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 29, 2020, the company had a fleet of 235 ships, including 133 Handysize vessels, 117 Supramax vessels, and 2 Post-Panamax vessels. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

