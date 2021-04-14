Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €72.00 by Baader Bank

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €72.00 ($84.71) price target from investment analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €61.15 ($71.95).

Shares of Covestro stock opened at €57.52 ($67.67) on Wednesday. Covestro has a 52 week low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a 52 week high of €63.24 ($74.40). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €58.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is €51.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion and a PE ratio of 23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

