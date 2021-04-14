Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 148,478 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,351% compared to the average daily volume of 4,303 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NUAN shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Shares of Nuance Communications stock opened at $52.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 522.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.07. Nuance Communications has a 12-month low of $16.83 and a 12-month high of $53.93.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 120,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $6,372,108.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,263,276.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 30,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 76,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.