Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 19,500 Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Soliton as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Soliton by 46.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 15,889 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soliton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Soliton by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Soliton by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 46,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Soliton by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Soliton alerts:

SOLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Soliton in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Soliton from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

SOLY opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. Soliton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 0.24.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). As a group, research analysts expect that Soliton, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Soliton Profile

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers products for the removal of tattoos. It also develops a product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Soliton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soliton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.