Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Shares in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 241,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of REI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 495,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 199,491 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Ring Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 551,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Ring Energy during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ring Energy during the first quarter valued at $208,000. 23.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of REI stock opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $209.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.63.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Ring Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 65.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 76.5 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,712 net developed acres and 6,650 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,256 net developed acres and 212 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 24,830 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

