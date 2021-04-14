Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $492,000 Position in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,109 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.24% of First Capital worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCAP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Capital by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,578 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,511,000 after buying an additional 11,366 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of First Capital by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Capital by 62.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dana L. Huber purchased 1,014 shares of First Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,331.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,570 shares in the company, valued at $416,930.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $46.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.69. First Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $81.71. The company has a market cap of $157.82 million, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of -0.01.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.25 million during the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 9.31%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from First Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%.

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate, commercial business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans.

