Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $141,000 Holdings in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) by 79.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,401 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CareCloud were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in CareCloud during the 3rd quarter worth $3,276,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in CareCloud by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 240,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CareCloud news, Director Anne Busquet sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $436,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,450.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President A Hadi Chaudhry sold 4,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $45,550.34. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 73,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,602.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,514 shares of company stock worth $1,009,837 over the last ninety days. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTBC shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CareCloud has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTBC opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.45. CareCloud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $13.40.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.06 million. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that CareCloud, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

