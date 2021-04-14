Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $144.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Waste Management traded as high as $134.98 and last traded at $134.98, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $132.84.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.58.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,767,076.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $43,641.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,515.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,485. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $510,184,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 292.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,186,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,840,000 after buying an additional 1,629,791 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,778,000 after buying an additional 1,436,679 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,906,000 after buying an additional 477,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,952,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,247,000 after buying an additional 474,165 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.57. The firm has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.27%.

Waste Management Company Profile (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.