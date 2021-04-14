Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Holdings Decreased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 185,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,217 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PIRS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,631,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 67,736 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 231,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 127.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 83,096 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

PIRS stock opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.40. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 59.11% and a negative return on equity of 55.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

