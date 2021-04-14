Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stake in Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,610 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.29% of Strongbridge Biopharma worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 201,125 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,898,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 548,737 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 179,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 77,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 70,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Strongbridge Biopharma alerts:

Shares of SBBP stock opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $168.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.91.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 149.79% and a negative return on equity of 65.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBBP. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Strongbridge Biopharma Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.