Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 36,452 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 254.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,452 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1,007.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 75,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 24,455 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 233,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 67,177 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FENY opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.84.

