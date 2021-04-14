Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,938 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.24% of Universal Technical Institute worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 18,851 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 770.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 98,429 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 96,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 52,373 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 31,146 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UTI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Technical Institute currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.45.

NYSE:UTI opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.94. The stock has a market cap of $197.42 million, a P/E ratio of -54.82, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $8.31.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $76.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.75 million. On average, analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

