Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) by 76.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,719 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 48,931 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOV. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $655,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 17,317 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $889,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,885,078.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

HOV opened at $109.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 2.53. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $119.45.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $574.66 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 2.17%.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

