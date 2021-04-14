Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stock Position in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,250 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.30% of Drive Shack worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Drive Shack during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Drive Shack by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 33,454 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Drive Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DS opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average is $2.28. Drive Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.94. The company has a market cap of $291.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $60.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Drive Shack Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Drive Shack in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Drive Shack from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.

Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and West Palm Beach, Florida.

