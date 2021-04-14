Morgan Stanley Increases Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $425.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $422.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DPZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.03.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $394.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.61. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $435.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

