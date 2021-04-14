Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) COO James Crawford Sells 25,000 Shares

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) COO James Crawford sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $1,077,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,354,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MARA opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -108.51 and a beta of 4.33. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $57.75.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 319.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. Research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MARA. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 19,900.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MARA. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.