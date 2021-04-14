Insider Selling: First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Sells C$1,403,980.50 in Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Raymond L. Polman sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.60, for a total value of C$1,403,980.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,466,685.74.

TSE FR opened at C$21.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.74. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$9.62 and a 1-year high of C$30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.38, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.30.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$152.60 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.6509202 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FR shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, January 17th. TD Securities lowered shares of First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

