The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) CFO Tracey Thomas Travis Sells 22,924 Shares

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $6,877,429.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,279,442.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tracey Thomas Travis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 9th, Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $303.00 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.31 and a 1-year high of $304.42. The company has a market capitalization of $109.92 billion, a PE ratio of 184.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $290.54 and a 200-day moving average of $258.03.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.55.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

