Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $522,000 Holdings in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,917 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.76% of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 158,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

Shares of NYSE VCF opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in un-insured, investment grade, tax-exempt Colorado municipal obligations, including airport revenue bonds, city general obligation bonds, continuing care/retirement revenue bonds, convention center/auditorium/hotel revenue bonds, dedicated tax and fees revenue bonds, higher education revenue bonds, hospital revenue bonds, municipal lease revenue bonds, parking revenue bonds, political subdivision general obligation bonds, pre-refunded bonds, school district general obligation bonds, school district revenue bonds, turnpike/toll road revenue bonds, and water and sewer revenue bonds.

