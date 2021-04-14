Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New $67,000 Investment in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COCP. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cocrystal Pharma in the third quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 202,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 73,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Cocrystal Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma during the third quarter worth about $2,656,000. Institutional investors own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COCP opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Cocrystal Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,938.09% and a negative return on equity of 25.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cocrystal Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

