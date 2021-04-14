Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New $82,000 Investment in Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Equillium at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equillium by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 47,618 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Equillium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Equillium during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQ shares. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equillium in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Equillium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.35.

NASDAQ:EQ opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. Equillium, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.04. The firm has a market cap of $190.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.71.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that Equillium, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

