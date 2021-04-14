Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys New Shares in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 56,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMAN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eMagin by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in eMagin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in eMagin by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 45,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in eMagin by 34.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 17,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin in the third quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Get eMagin alerts:

In other eMagin news, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 894,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $2,583,662.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,283,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,317.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 19,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $73,921.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,860,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,181.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,041,071 shares of company stock worth $10,750,450 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

EMAN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of eMagin from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EMAN opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.35. eMagin Co. has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $5.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.29. The firm has a market cap of $231.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 1.82.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). eMagin had a negative net margin of 27.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that eMagin Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super eXtended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN).

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.