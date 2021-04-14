Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes $111,000 Position in Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.12% of Esports Entertainment Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMBL opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $229.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average is $9.24.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark started coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Esports Entertainment Group Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

