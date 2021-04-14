Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Upgraded by Gabelli to Buy

Gabelli upgraded shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assertio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Assertio has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.13.
Shares of ASRT stock opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66. Assertio has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
About Assertio
Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution, and a suppository for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis; CAMBIA, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for the treatment of migraine, nausea, photophobia, and phonophobia; Zipsor, an NSAID for relief of mild to moderate acute pain; SPRIX, an NSAID for the short term management of moderate to moderately severe pain that requires analgesia at the opioid level.
