Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Upgraded by Gabelli to Buy

Gabelli upgraded shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assertio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Assertio has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.13.

Get Assertio alerts:

Shares of ASRT stock opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66. Assertio has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Assertio stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) by 277.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 418,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,300 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Assertio worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution, and a suppository for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis; CAMBIA, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for the treatment of migraine, nausea, photophobia, and phonophobia; Zipsor, an NSAID for relief of mild to moderate acute pain; SPRIX, an NSAID for the short term management of moderate to moderately severe pain that requires analgesia at the opioid level.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.