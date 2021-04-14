Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an in-line rating and a $1,360.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,312.09.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,241.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 790.79, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,166.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,129.37. Shopify has a 1 year low of $461.34 and a 1 year high of $1,499.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.