Apria (NYSE:HAYW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:HAYW) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HAYW. Bank of America initiated coverage on Apria in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Apria in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.33.
Shares of HAYW stock opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. Apria has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $17.98.
Apria Company Profile
Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.
