Morgan Stanley Cuts Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Price Target to $73.00

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.50.

Shares of DCI opened at $59.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.19. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $39.36 and a 52 week high of $62.70.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.97 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

In other Donaldson news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $129,462.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,104,615.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $264,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Donaldson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,880,000 after buying an additional 273,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,741,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,330,000 after acquiring an additional 14,632 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Donaldson by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,399,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,211,000 after purchasing an additional 750,072 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,236,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,173,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,583,000 after purchasing an additional 41,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

