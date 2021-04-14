Baker Hughes Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Baker Hughes in a report released on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BKR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.62.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $19.88 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $25.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

In other news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $519,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 283.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

