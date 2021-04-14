Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Great Elm Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.37 per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Great Elm Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.80% and a negative net margin of 98.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Great Elm Capital stock opened at $3.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.35. Great Elm Capital has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $77.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.20%. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Great Elm Capital by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 14,467 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital by 410.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 95,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

