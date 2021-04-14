Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $8.85 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.50. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.49 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.71.

NYSE SMG opened at $240.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.63. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at about $2,554,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth about $6,680,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 57,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.87, for a total value of $13,632,329.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,049,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total value of $175,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at $4,528,091.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,784 shares of company stock valued at $19,619,256 over the last 90 days. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

