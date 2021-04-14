Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Goodfood Market in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$91.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$87.21 million.

In other news, Director Donald John Olds sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.19, for a total value of C$263,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$824,337.50.

