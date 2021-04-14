Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €50.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alstom has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €50.22 ($59.08).

Shares of Alstom stock opened at €44.48 ($52.33) on Tuesday. Alstom has a 12-month low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 12-month high of €37.37 ($43.96). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €43.37.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

