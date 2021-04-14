National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for MTY Food Group in a research note issued on Sunday, April 11th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $3.56 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.39. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$127.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$142.40 million.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MTY. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$50.00 to C$57.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MTY Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$56.79.

Shares of MTY opened at C$53.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$54.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$49.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of C$17.03 and a 52 week high of C$58.87.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

