IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) PT Raised to $120.00 at Morgan Stanley

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its target price increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.36.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $102.71 on Monday. IHS Markit has a 1 year low of $62.20 and a 1 year high of $103.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.38. The company has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $5,124,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,429,746.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 61,372 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $5,535,140.68. Insiders sold a total of 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in IHS Markit by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in IHS Markit by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

